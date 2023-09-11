 Skip to Main Content
public health
Covid-19
Hospitals
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Biden’s NIH nominee will get a hearing; top Democrat backs bill to ban PBM spread pricing

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Sept. 11, 2023

Reprints
an anthropomorphized red and blue pill illustrated in the style of the famous american gothic painting
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, Jason Mast here filling in for Ed. Today, I’m drinking a cup of tepid corporate chain coffee, black with a touch of hazelnut, but I’m thinking about a cup I drank recently at Qawah House, a little Yemeni cafe in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Always a party inside. Will brew you the best cup you’ve had in ages. Warming, rich, aromatic. Just like this news. …

Monica Bertagnolli, President Biden’s nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health, will get a hearing next month, perhaps thanks to a drug-pricing deal, STAT says. Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.) had refused to hold a hearing until the administration promised more drug-pricing reform. It appears that a deal the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday with Regeneron to fund new Covid antibodies may have met his ask. Regeneron promised to charge no more in the U.S. for any resulting drug than it does elsewhere in the world.

advertisement

A top Democrat signed onto a bill that would ban pharmacy benefit managers from spread pricing, STAT noticed. The endorsement, from U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey will help advance a bill that stops PBMs from charging Medicaid more than they pay pharmacies for drugs. It would also equalize payments for drug administration between hospital outpatient departments and physicians’ offices. Some Democrats have opposed the measure, seeking more transparency provisions.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

FDA approves updated Covid-19 vaccines
FDA approves updated Covid-19 vaccines
Amid another rise in cases, Covid’s new normal has…
Amid another rise in cases, Covid’s new normal has set in
Experts fear private equity will pour gas on cardiology’s…
Experts fear private equity will pour gas on cardiology’s overuse problem
Crinetics acromegaly drug succeeds in late-stage trial but would…
Crinetics acromegaly drug succeeds in late-stage trial but would face stiff competition if approved
House transparency, PBM reform bill gains bipartisan support
House transparency, PBM reform bill gains bipartisan support
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories