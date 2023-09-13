Good morning, everyone, and how are you today? We are doing just fine, thank you. Given that this is already the middle of the week and we have survived this far, no reason not to continue, yes? Just consider the alternatives. In fact, this modest accomplishment calls for celebration. So please join us in quaffing a ritual cup of needed stimulation. Our choice today is roasted coconut. Or grab a bottle of water, if you prefer. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest to help you along. Once again, we hope you have a successful day and, of course, keep in touch. We enjoy hearing your tips and tidbits. …

The number of prescription opioid pain pills shipped in the U.S. plummeted nearly 45% between 2011 and 2019, new federal data show, even as fatal overdoses rose to record levels as users increasingly used heroin, and then illegal fentanyl, The Washington Post reports. The data confirm what has long been known about the arc of the nation’s addiction crisis: Users first got hooked by pain pills saturating the nation, then turned to cheaper and more readily available street drugs after law enforcement crackdowns, public outcry, and changes in how the medical community views prescribing opioids to treat pain. A U.S. appeals court weighing whether to uphold a $650 million judgment against CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens for fueling the opioid epidemic in parts of Ohio has asked the state’s highest court to weigh in first, Reuters notes. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the appeal by the pharmacies raised “novel and unresolved questions” of whether state law permits the public-nuisance claim the case was centered on. The case, which was brought by two Ohio counties, was the first the three companies faced at trial of the thousands of lawsuits filed by states and local governments against drugmakers, distributors, and pharmacies over the opioid crisis.

The leading decongestant used by millions of Americans looking for relief from a stuffy nose is no better than a dummy pill, according to government experts who reviewed the latest research on the long-questioned drug ingredient, the Associated Press writes. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously against the effectiveness of the key drug — phenylephrine — found in popular versions of Sudafed, Allegra, Dayquil and other medications stocked on store shelves. “Modern studies, when well conducted, are not showing any improvement in congestion with phenylephrine,” said Mark Dykewicz, an allergy specialist at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

The White House maintains it is working to end shortages of three key generic chemotherapies — carboplatin, cisplatin, and methotrexate — but experts say the Biden administration would have to provide more details to fully mitigate concerns, STAT writes. In a blog post, the White House noted it now allows Chinese imports of cisplatin and the FDA is also working with generic drug companies to boost production of all three drugs, but did not say which companies. Unless the FDA identifies the drugmakers that have increased manufacturing, experts say doctors and hospitals will keep hoarding and buy as much as possible, keeping the drugs in shortage.