Pharmalittle: White House imposes price limits for Regeneron Covid drug; lawmakers push federal agencies to prevent patent abuses

A groundbreaking clause in a new deal between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals marks the first time the Biden administration has directly used its leverage to challenge list prices, STAT explains. The contract between the company and the government requires that the list price for a future monoclonal antibody drug to prevent Covid-19 is the same or lower in the U.S. as in other high-income countries. However, there is no indication which countries the government will be comparing prices with, or how pricing data will be determined.

Amid concerns over monopolies held by drugmakers, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill that would require the companies to certify they have provided the same information to different federal government agencies when seeking marketing approval and patent protection, STAT reports. The goal is to ensure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office coordinate efforts to prevent pharmaceutical companies from unfairly extending monopolies on their medicines. The bill emerges two years after the Biden administration issued an executive order directing the agencies to work together to promote more competition and lower drug prices.