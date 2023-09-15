Pharmalittle: House panel inches into fixing drug shortages; pharma could face legal action over improper patent listings

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We plan to spend time observing ancient rituals, promenading with the official mascots, and napping and, if time permits, we will close out with a listening party. The rotation will likely include this, this, this and this. And what about you? This remains a fine time to appreciate the great outdoors. Perhaps a walk in the woods or a stroll along a lake or ocean is in order. You could catch up on some reading. Or reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

A House subcommittee took a first step toward legislation to fix drug shortages at hospitals, but STAT explains, do not expect a new law soon. Democrats want to give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration more power to monitor and predict shortages, while Republicans believe there are underlying economic reasons for shortages. But it was not clear from the hearing how Republicans want to fix that problem beyond a few tweaks to government programs. Energy and Commerce health subcommittee chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) said drug shortages are an emergency, “but the proposals that have been offered aren’t going to fix it by tomorrow or the next day.”

Iranian state-backed hackers have targeted satellite, defense, and pharmaceutical firms in the U.S. and around the world to gather intelligence and to possibly build out domestic production in those industries amid heavy U.S. sanctions, CNN reports, citing Microsoft analysts. Since February, the hackers have broken into a few dozen of the thousands of organizations they targeted with a blunt hacking technique that underscores the determination of Tehran to access valuable intelligence targets. A heavy regime of U.S. sanctions has sought to cut off Iranian access to military hardware and has, in some cases, deterred Western companies from sending medical supplies to Iran.