 Skip to Main Content
research
pharmaceuticals
Covid-19
Reporting from the frontiers of health and medicine
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: House panel inches into fixing drug shortages; pharma could face legal action over improper patent listings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Sept. 15, 2023

Reprints
an anthropomorphized red and blue pill illustrated in the style of the famous american gothic painting
Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather modest. We plan to spend time observing ancient rituals, promenading with the official mascots, and napping and, if time permits, we will close out with a listening party. The rotation will likely include this, this, this and this. And what about you? This remains a fine time to appreciate the great outdoors. Perhaps a walk in the woods or a stroll along a lake or ocean is in order. You could catch up on some reading. Or reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

A House subcommittee took a first step toward legislation to fix drug shortages at hospitals, but STAT explains, do not expect a new law soon. Democrats want to give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration more power to monitor and predict shortages, while Republicans believe there are underlying economic reasons for shortages. But it was not clear from the hearing how Republicans want to fix that problem beyond a few tweaks to government programs. Energy and Commerce health subcommittee chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) said drug shortages are an emergency, “but the proposals that have been offered aren’t going to fix it by tomorrow or the next day.”

advertisement

Iranian state-backed hackers have targeted satellite, defense, and pharmaceutical firms in the U.S. and around the world to gather intelligence and to possibly build out domestic production in those industries amid heavy U.S. sanctions, CNN reports, citing Microsoft analysts. Since February, the hackers have broken into a few dozen of the thousands of organizations they targeted with a blunt hacking technique that underscores the determination of Tehran to access valuable intelligence targets. A heavy regime of U.S. sanctions has sought to cut off Iranian access to military hardware and has, in some cases, deterred Western companies from sending medical supplies to Iran.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism and exclusive events.

Subscribe

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Unaffordable prescription drugs: the real legacy of the Hatch-Waxman…
Unaffordable prescription drugs: the real legacy of the Hatch-Waxman Act
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Dana-Farber blindsided Brigham and Women’s. The blowback will be…
Dana-Farber blindsided Brigham and Women’s. The blowback will be strong
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script…
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
House subcommittee forays into fixing drug shortages
House subcommittee forays into fixing drug shortages

Recommended Stories