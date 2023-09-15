 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Sept. 15, 2023

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that SpringWorks Therapeutics hired Tai-An Lin as chief scientific officer. Previously, he worked at Black Diamond Therapeutics, where he was senior vice president, translational science and discovery biology.

Tai-An Lin plays badminton.
Tai-An Lin, SpringWorks Therapeutics’ chief scientific officer, enjoys playing badminton. Courtesy Tai-An Lin

But all work and no play can make for a dull chief scientific officer.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

