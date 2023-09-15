 Skip to Main Content
South Africa investigates Johnson & Johnson over ‘excessive pricing’ for its TB drug

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Sept. 15, 2023

Johnson & Johnson logo. -- health coverage from STAT.
Chris O'Meara/AP

South African authorities are investigating Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen subsidiary over “excessive pricing” of a lifesaving tuberculosis drug, the latest imbroglio to engulf the company of its medicine.

In a brief statement, the South African Competition Commission confirmed that it lodged a complaint earlier this week against the health care giant over its TB medicine, bedaquiline, which is also sold under the Sirturo brand name. The regulator did not provide any details other than to say it has information suggesting a “reasonable suspicion” the company may also have engaged in “exclusionary practices.”

We asked J&J for comment and will update you accordingly.

