STAT live chat: Chat with a 2019 Nobel-winning scientist

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. ET

Join STAT and Dr. William Kaelin Jr. of Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, for a live chat on his work and his selection as a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine. Kaelin will answer questions about his lab’s research on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen levels — and how those discoveries could help develop treatments for diseases including cancer and anemia.

We encourage you to submit questions in advance.

About the speaker

Dr. Kaelin is the Sidney Farber professor of medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women’s Hospital Harvard Medical School. He was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering how cells sense and adapt to oxygen levels. You can read the story here.