 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
Jump to List

The ultimate list of leaders in life sciences.

There’s never been a better time to recognize standout individuals in health, medicine, and science. Although there are countless contenders to choose from, we’ve selected just 46 — an homage to the number of chromosomes in human DNA.

Many on the STATUS List are well-known as leaders and influencers in areas like biotechnology and public health; others are largely unheralded heroes. But all have compelling stories to tell. 

There is no easy prescription for assembling this list. As part of a months-long process, STAT leaned on its seasoned editorial team to research and identify hundreds of finalists who made noteworthy contributions to their fields over the past year. Then a panel of STAT reporters and editors winnowed the list down, placing special emphasis on people who have sought to help others and build community in these often-divisive times.

We think the result is a list as diverse as it is fascinating. We hope you agree.

Advertisement

All Industries
All Industries Academia Business Government Medicine Nonprofit Philanthropy
Back to Top
Back to Top

Nonprofit

Juan Acosta

LGBTQ+ mental health advocate

Medicine

Toyin Ajayi

Co-founder and CEO, Cityblock Health

Philanthropy

Laura & John Arnold

Co-founders, Arnold Ventures
Spotlight

Academia

Alberto Ascherio

Professor of epidemiology and nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Spotlight

Academia

Euan Ashley

Professor of medicine and genomics, Stanford School of Medicine

Business

Seth Berkley

CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Government

Monica Bertagnolli

Director, National Cancer Institute
2-time Selection

Academia

Carolyn Bertozzi

Professor of chemistry, Stanford University
2-time Selection

Academia

Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo

Editor-in-chief, JAMA

Academia

Maria Elena Bottazzi

Co-director, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development
2-time Selection

Business

Albert Bourla

Chairman and CEO, Pfizer
2-time Selection

Government

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure

Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Government

Robert Califf

Commissioner, FDA

Business

Ivan Cheung

CEO, U.S. operations, Eisai

Government

Demetre Daskalakis

Deputy coordinator, White House National MPox Response

Academia

Daniel Dawes

Executive director, Global Health Equity Institute, Meharry Medical College

Medicine

Abigail Echo-Hawk

Director, Urban Indian Health Institute

Medicine

Jesse M. Ehrenfeld

President-elect, American Medical Association

Academia

Amy Finkelstein

Professor of economics, MIT
2-time Selection

Business

Yvonne Greenstreet

CEO, Alnylam

Medicine

Bartley Griffith

Director, Cardiac and Lung Transplant Programs, University of Maryland Medical Center

Nonprofit

Vanessa Grubbs

Founder and president, Black Doc Village

Academia

Rachel Hardeman

Director, Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity, UMN

Philanthropy

Sandra Hernández

President & CEO, California Health Care Foundation

Academia

Akiko Iwasaki

Professor of immunobiology, Yale School of Medicine

Academia

Jonathan Jackson

Executive director, CARE Research Center at Mass. General

Government

Ashish Jha

White House coronavirus response coordinator

Academia

Keaweʻaimoku Kaholokula

Chair, Native Hawaiian Health, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

Business

Reshma Kewalramani

CEO, Vertex

Academia

Marc Lipsitch

Director of science, CDC Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics
Spotlight

Nonprofit

Alexis McGill Johnson

President & CEO, Planned Parenthood

Academia

Valerie Montgomery Rice

President & CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine

Nonprofit

Nelya Melnitchouk

Co-founder and CEO, Global Medical Knowledge Alliance
Spotlight

Nonprofit

Jim O’Connell

President, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Business

Steven Pearson

Founder and president, ICER

Academia

Roderic Pettigrew

Dean, Intercollegiate School of Engineering Medicine, Texas A&M

Government

Arati Prabhakar

Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy

Nonprofit

Jason Resendez

President and CEO, National Alliance for Caregiving

Academia

Anne Rimoin

Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Business

Martine Rothblatt

CEO, United Therapeutics

Government

Ala Stanford

Regional director, Department of Health and Human Services

Medicine

Selwyn M. Vickers

President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Government

Nora Volkow

Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse

Academia

Emily Wang

Professor, Yale School of Medicine
Spotlight

Government

Renee Wegrzyn

Director, ARPA-H

Medicine

Robert Winn

Director, Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center

STATUS List Creator and Strategy Adviser: Robert Buderi
Reporting and Research: Robert Buderi, Wade Roush, Neil Savage, Emily Sohn, Cassandra Willyard
Editor: Sarah Todd
Copy Editors: Sarah Mupo and Karen Pennar
Art Direction: Jen Keefe
Head of Community Programs: Jason Heathcote