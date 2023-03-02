The ultimate list of leaders in life sciences.
There’s never been a better time to recognize standout individuals in health, medicine, and science. Although there are countless contenders to choose from, we’ve selected just 46 — an homage to the number of chromosomes in human DNA.
Many on the STATUS List are well-known as leaders and influencers in areas like biotechnology and public health; others are largely unheralded heroes. But all have compelling stories to tell.
There is no easy prescription for assembling this list. As part of a months-long process, STAT leaned on its seasoned editorial team to research and identify hundreds of finalists who made noteworthy contributions to their fields over the past year. Then a panel of STAT reporters and editors winnowed the list down, placing special emphasis on people who have sought to help others and build community in these often-divisive times.
We think the result is a list as diverse as it is fascinating. We hope you agree.
Nonprofit
Juan Acosta
LGBTQ+ mental health advocate
Medicine
Toyin Ajayi
Co-founder and CEO, Cityblock Health
Philanthropy
Laura & John Arnold
Co-founders, Arnold Ventures
Academia
Alberto Ascherio
Professor of epidemiology and nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Academia
Euan Ashley
Professor of medicine and genomics, Stanford School of Medicine
Business
Seth Berkley
CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
Government
Monica Bertagnolli
Director, National Cancer Institute
Academia
Carolyn Bertozzi
Professor of chemistry, Stanford University
Academia
Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo
Editor-in-chief, JAMA
Academia
Maria Elena Bottazzi
Co-director, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development
Business
Albert Bourla
Chairman and CEO, Pfizer
Government
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure
Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Government
Robert Califf
Commissioner, FDA
Business
Ivan Cheung
CEO, U.S. operations, Eisai
Government
Demetre Daskalakis
Deputy coordinator, White House National MPox Response
Academia
Daniel Dawes
Executive director, Global Health Equity Institute, Meharry Medical College
Medicine
Abigail Echo-Hawk
Director, Urban Indian Health Institute
Medicine
Jesse M. Ehrenfeld
President-elect, American Medical Association
Academia
Amy Finkelstein
Professor of economics, MIT
Business
Yvonne Greenstreet
CEO, Alnylam
Medicine
Bartley Griffith
Director, Cardiac and Lung Transplant Programs, University of Maryland Medical Center
Nonprofit
Vanessa Grubbs
Founder and president, Black Doc Village
Academia
Rachel Hardeman
Director, Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity, UMN
Philanthropy
Sandra Hernández
President & CEO, California Health Care Foundation
Academia
Akiko Iwasaki
Professor of immunobiology, Yale School of Medicine
Academia
Jonathan Jackson
Executive director, CARE Research Center at Mass. General
Government
Ashish Jha
White House coronavirus response coordinator
Academia
Keaweʻaimoku Kaholokula
Chair, Native Hawaiian Health, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa
Business
Reshma Kewalramani
CEO, Vertex
Academia
Marc Lipsitch
Director of science, CDC Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics
Nonprofit
Alexis McGill Johnson
President & CEO, Planned Parenthood
Academia
Valerie Montgomery Rice
President & CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine
Nonprofit
Nelya Melnitchouk
Co-founder and CEO, Global Medical Knowledge Alliance
Nonprofit
Jim O’Connell
President, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program
Business
Steven Pearson
Founder and president, ICER
Academia
Roderic Pettigrew
Dean, Intercollegiate School of Engineering Medicine, Texas A&M
Government
Arati Prabhakar
Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy
Nonprofit
Jason Resendez
President and CEO, National Alliance for Caregiving
Academia
Anne Rimoin
Professor of Epidemiology, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
Business
Martine Rothblatt
CEO, United Therapeutics
Government
Ala Stanford
Regional director, Department of Health and Human Services
Medicine
Selwyn M. Vickers
President and CEO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Government
Nora Volkow
Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse
Academia
Emily Wang
Professor, Yale School of Medicine
Government
Renee Wegrzyn
Director, ARPA-H
Medicine
Robert Winn
Director, Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center
STATUS List Creator and Strategy Adviser: Robert Buderi
Reporting and Research: Robert Buderi, Wade Roush, Neil Savage, Emily Sohn, Cassandra Willyard
Editor: Sarah Todd
Copy Editors: Sarah Mupo and Karen Pennar
Art Direction: Jen Keefe
Head of Community Programs: Jason Heathcote